Upgrading of Jln Ulu Sg Merah starts today, expected to complete in 24 months, say reps

SIBU (April 17): Works on the Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah upgrading project costing RM25,580,000 will commence today (April 17) and are expected to complete in 24 months’ time.

Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang disclosed this at a joint press conference here yesterday.

They said upon completion, the project will ease the traffic congestion in Ulu Sungai Merah area, which has about 3,000 households.

“It involves the upgrading of approximately 2.14km single carriageway to dual carriageway, stretching from Jalan Ling Kai Cheng traffic junction to Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah 48. It will take 24 months to compete, that is, until April 16, 2026.

“Once completed, it will serve some 3,000 households in Ulu Sungai Merah, where there are two schools, namely SMK Sungai Merah and SJKC Nang Sang, as well as a church.

“In the interest of safety of school children, both of us have proposed to Sibu Land and Survey Department to consider having an overhead bridge rather than a zebra crossing with a traffic light under this project.

“This is because both of us are concerned that some school children may not know how to use the zebra crossing properly, posing danger to themselves if they just run across the road.

“For that reason, we feel it is much safer to have an overhead bridge (from the opposite side of the road) facing SMK Sungai Merah and stretching until the school’s compound.”

Moreover, Dr Annuar and Tiang opined that if a zebra crossing and a traffic light were to be incorporated, this could lead to traffic congestion, as there are two schools in this area.

Stressing that safety of road users is paramount, both of them reminded the contractor to avoid causing inconvenience to road users as much as possible.

They said they would have regular meetings with the contractor and the Land and Survey Department to keep the public posted on the development.

“We also hope that the public will bear with us throughout the upgrading period.”

The upgrading cost does not include the shifting/relocating of utilities, estimated to cost RM8.5 million.

According to the slide shown during the meeting, the contractor for the project is Kendiri Emas Sdn Bhd, while DT Jurutera Perunding Sdn Bhd is the consultant.