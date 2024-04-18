Abd Karim: Airlines responsible for assisting stranded passengers due to cancelled flights

KUCHING (April 18): The burden of providing assistance in the aftermath of the Mount Ruang volcano eruption in Indonesia should not solely rest on the government, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Instead, the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak argues, airline companies need to step up and take charge, particularly in arranging alternative flights for stranded passengers.

Speaking to reporters during his ministry’s Aidilfitri open house at Penview Convention Centre here today, Abdul Karim emphasised the nature of such incidents, likening them to ‘acts of God’.

“It’s not within the purview of the government to provide assistance. It’s imperative for airlines to shoulder responsibility rather than shifting the burden entirely to the government,” he said.

He further assured that affected passengers would have options once flight operations resume.

“Those who are stranded definitely will have another flight for them to take after that, once the flights resume,” he said.

Amidst uncertainties regarding the duration of the disruption, Abdul Karim shed light on the typical timeline of such events.

“Usually, from experience, events like these disasters, perhaps, one to two days later, it subsides.”

He highlighted the impact of volcanic ash on flight operations, acknowledging possible delays but emphasising the need for airlines to prioritise passenger welfare.

“In cases like these, airlines should take responsibility. Passengers should not suffer losses due to cancelled flights.

“They should, at the very least, provide refunds to the affected passengers,” he added.