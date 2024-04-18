AirAsia reinstates some flights cancelled earlier due to Mt Ruang eruption

KUCHING (April 18): AirAsia has reinstated some of its earlier cancelled flights to and from Sarawak.

In a 4pm update, the airline said it has notified all affected passengers.

The reinstated flights start from 7.05pm this evening from Bintulu to Kuala Lumpur, until the last flight at 9pm from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching.

Passengers who are travelling to/from the affected destinations are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile phones for cancellation notifications, or check their latest flight status at website airasia.com/flightstatus.

These flights were rescheduled due to the recent eruption of Mount Ruang in the Indonesian Sulawesi Islands.

This also means several AirAsia flights scheduled to depart to and from East Malaysia will be impacted, the company said.

In light of this weather event, AirAsia is making the following options available to passengers whose flights have been cancelled:

Move Flight: One-time change to any new travel date within 30 days from the original departure date on the same route without additional cost and subject to seat availability; or

Credit Account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the passengers’ AirAsia Rewards member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (two years) from the issuance date.

The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Passengers who wish to make booking changes online may do so at airasia.com or AirAsia MOVE (previously known as airasia Superapp).

From the categories available, they are to click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking.

“AirAsia is continuing to monitor Mount Ruang volcanic activity and will provide more information on the latest developments,” the company said.

Earlier today, AirAsia announced flight cancellations to and from East Malaysia due to safety concerns from Mount Ruang eruption.