BDDA allocates RM82 mln for activities, projects to improve income of Betong people

KUCHING (April 18): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) has set aside an allocation of RM82 million for activities and projects aimed at improving people’s income, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is BDDA chairman, added that RM15.5 million out of the allocation would be used this year.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting with its agro-food committee and representatives from the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, the Veterinary Services Department Sarawak, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation and the Farmers’ Organisation among others at his office here today.

Also at the meeting were Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapur, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri, a political secretary to Sarawak Premier Roseline Mapong, Betong Resident Richard Micheal Abunawas, and BDDA special task officer Abang Mohamed Abang Turkey.

Uggah said the meeting was to discuss with the industry players in identifying the potential programmes and projects and to fine tune the implementation process.

“Time is not on our side. We are chasing after time. So we hope we can implement our programmes and projects as scheduled.

“We, too, have decided not to allow bureaucratic procedures to delay us,” he said.

Betong folks had known about BDDA and its RM1.5 billion development allocation, he added.

“They obviously want to feel the impacts and the benefits soon. We, the seven elected representatives in the agency area, will do the best that we can. But at the same time, we want everyone to give us their fullest collaboration and cooperation,” he said.

On the programmes and projects, Uggah stressed that they would be in modern agriculture and tourism.

“In agriculture, we will focus on the modern farming methods of fertigation and hydroponics for vegetables and fruits. We, too, will go into livestock farming like those involving organic chicken, pigs, and cattle.

“These are the things we feel we can develop in Betong,” he pointed out.

On another matter, Uggah said the completion of the Bebuling STOLport next year would mean people can transport food products immediately to market destinations.

On tourism, Uggah said the division too has much to offer.

“We already have the Kabong International Kite Festival, the Puffer Fish (Buntal) Festival of Spaoh and the Layar Cycling Carnival.

“On top of these, we have the eco-tourism potentials through our many traditional Iban longhouses, while our pristine jungles will be very attractive for jungle trekking, the many ‘Tagang’ (aquatic life and environment conservation practice) systems, the homestay programmes in longhouses and Kampung, our rich and colourful culture and the handicrafts.”

“Then, in Beladin, we can have sea fishing trips. Also, our plan is to develop the Bukit Sadok area, the last refuge of our famed great nationalist Rentap,” he said.

He said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved a sum of RM16 million to construct a replica of Rentap’s fortress on Bukit Sadok and consultants have been engaged for this.

Uggah said these activities could also generate income for the local folks, adding that the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway would stimulate income generation even more.

In addition, the completion of the Bebuling STOLport would open Betong to more tourists from outside, he added.

“Sarawak has been declared a high income region by the World Bank last year. But many of our people have yet to reach the standard. So what we are doing now is to assist our people and supporters in the division (Betong) to be high income earners by the year 2030.”