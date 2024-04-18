Boy seriously injured in Miri crash that killed his dad dies in hospital

MIRI (April 18): A boy who was seriously injured in an accident that killed his father at Jalan Airport on Tuesday passed away early today.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed Rizq Aqil Mohd Firdauz, aged 12, died at Miri Hospital.

“Yes, the victim died at approximately 4.30 this morning,” he said when contacted.

Rizq was travelling in a car driven by his father when it crashed into a lorry undertaking landscape maintenance works for Miri City Council at 2.32pm.

His 39-year-old father died at the scene.

Meanwhile, Rizq Aqil’s school SK South sent condolences to his family in a Facebook post.

The school described him as a cheerful and diligent pupil.

“He was always full of greetings and friendly smiles, very diligent in helping teachers, proactively getting involved in any activity and daring to take on challenges.

“Not just a pupil, Rizq Aqil was a shining light in the classroom. His passion for learning, kindness to peers, and unwavering determination were truly inspiring. His smile and friendly greetings lifted the spirits of those around him and he always offered help,” said the school.

The school also called for Rizq Aqil to be remembered and for prayers the Primary 6 pupil.