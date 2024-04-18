DAP Sarawak offers legal help to family of father-son who died after Miri’s fatal crash

MIRI (April 18): The family members of the father and son who were killed after Tuesday’s crash at Jalan Miri Airport here can seek the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak’s assistance to take legal action against the local authority, said its secretary Alan Ling.

Ling, who is a lawyer by training, said these were among the options for the family of the victims as he pointed out that the fatal crash seemed to be an arguable case, and to which he highlighted the road contractor’s lack of adherence to safe working practices.

The fatal crash which occurred around 2.47pm claimed the lives of 39-year-old Mohd Firdauz Chemat who died at the scene.

His son, Rizq Aqil, a Primary Six pupil of SK South, died of severe injuries while being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Miri Hospital this morning.

According to a statement by the Miri City Council (MCC), its contractor was carrying out a daily routine job at Jalan Miri Airport when a Perodua Aruz rear-ended the contractor’s lorry.

While offering his condolences to the victims’ family members, Ling called on all contractors to instil greater safety awareness when carrying out jobs and not to take safety aspects for granted.

“The safety measures while carrying out the road works may be lacking, thus MCC has vicarious liability and will have to bear the responsibility if it is proven that the practices by their contractors are not up to the required standards,” he said.

“Any sign placed by a vehicle on the public road must not only be visible but also must be visible within a safe buffer distance.

“This is common sense as to let others be aware and failure to do so is not only negligence per se but can be a factor contributing to the fatal accident,” he said.

“I call upon the police to investigate thoroughly and make the outcome public as this sad accident concerned road users.

“If the family needs our assistance, the DAP Sarawak is willing to study and take up this case against the authority,” said Ling.