Duo injured in car-pickup truck collision at KM24 Jln Saratok-Sarikei

SIBU (April 18): Two men were left injured following a collision between a car and a pickup truck along KM24 Jalan Saratok-Sarikei today.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said a team of seven led by senior fire officer Nasir Drahman were rushed to the scene after a distress call was received at 10.50am.

“Upon the team’s arrival, they were informed that the two victims had already been removed from the vehicles by the public and handed over to medical personnel.

“Both victims were sent to Saratok Hospital for treatment,” it said, without specifying the nature of the injuries sustained.

Firefighters proceeded to carry out a flushing exercise to clear the road of accident debris, before ending the operation at 12.02pm.