Engineering students take their learning to Miri Combined Cycle Gas Turbine site

MIRI (April 18): The Department of Civil and Construction Engineering and Curtin Civil Society of Curtin University Malaysia conducted a field visit for its students to Miri Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (MCCGT) construction site in Lutong here recently.

Curtin Malaysia in a press release said the visit was to introduce the students to soil consolidation and to expose them to real-world construction engineering.

The field trip was joined by 35 students from the Civil and Construction Engineering; Environmental Engineering; Construction Management as well as the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) programmes at Curtin Malaysia’s Faculty of Engineering and Science.

They were accompanied by Department of Civil and Construction Engineering head Assoc Prof Wong Kwong Soon; Civil and Construction Engineering lecturer Dr Haider Hamad Ghaye; and Bachelor of Environmental Engineering programme coordinator Dr Tan Yin Ling.

The visit commenced with safety and project briefings by Thomas Ling Kiong from Advancecon (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd – an Industrial Advisory Panel member for Civil and Construction Engineering at Curtin Malaysia’s Faculty of Engineering and Science.

According to Wong, the visit was especially relevant to the Civil and Construction engineering students who were studying units in Geotechnical Design and Construction, and also the students taking up the Construction Management and Health, Safety and Environment course.

“Apart from introducing the students to soil consolidation using prefabricated vertical drains and other applications of construction engineering, they also learned about the environmental, project management, quantity surveying and safety aspects of projects,” he said.

He added the exposure to real-world applications during site visits will motivate students to learn more and to be better equipped for their future careers.

“Learning from a Curtin alumnus like Ling, who has extensive experience in the field, can also be an inspiration for the students,” said Wong, who is also an alumnus of Curtin Malaysia.