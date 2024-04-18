Thursday, April 18
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Fadillah: Govt agrees to consider extending allocations to Opposition reps, to draft MoU

Fadillah: Govt agrees to consider extending allocations to Opposition reps, to draft MoU

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

 Fadillah said a draft MoU will be drawn up and extended to the Opposition for further discussion. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): The Unity Government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council has agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to elected representatives from the Opposition, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be drawn up and extended to the opposition for further discussions.

The Unity Government chief whip said this agreement was reached at the council’s meeting held at Sri Perdana in Putrajaya yesterday.

“The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by top leaders of component parties in the Unity Government,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

Sponsored links