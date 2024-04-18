‘For a Very Good Cause’ golf event raises RM40,888 for Kota Sentosa dialysis centre

KUCHING (April 18): The recent ‘For a Very Good Cause’ charity golf event at Sarawak Golf Club (KGS) managed to raise RM40,888 for the Divine Will Society Dialysis Centre.

It was organised by the Senior Golfers Society of Sarawak (SGSS) and Lions Club of Kuching One Earth.

During a ceremony at KGS on Wednesday, SGSS president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam symbolically handed over the funds to Lions Club of Kuching One Earth president Joseph Tang and Divine Will Society chairman Anthony Bong.

“With heartfelt gratitude, I thank every one of you for your kind support in making the opportunity for the plans available to purchase one more machine,” said Bong.

He explained that the funds would go to purchasing one haemodialysis machine for the non-profit dialysis centre.

The Divine Will Society Dialysis Centre is expected to start operations at Kota Sentosa, Kuching in the middle of the year.

It will provide lifesaving treatments to B40 individuals suffering from kidney failure or end-stage renal disease.