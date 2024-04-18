Hamilton doesn’t need ‘vindicating’ over Ferrari switch

SHANGHAI (April 18): Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said today he was shutting out the noise surrounding his move to Ferrari next year, saying he didn’t need “vindicating” that it was right for him.

The Formula One veteran, 39, shocked Formula One in February when he said he would leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 after 12 years to join the Italian team.

Hamilton was asked ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix if Ferrari’s strong start to the season — they have been consistently closest to the dominant Red Bulls — meant the decision to switch had been justified.

“I don’t feel like I need my decision vindicating,” Hamilton told reporters.

“I know what was right for me, and that hasn’t changed since the moment that I made the decision.

“There’s not been a moment where I questioned it. And I’m not swayed by other people’s comments.”

Hamilton said he had to endure criticism before when he left McLaren to join Mercedes in 2012.

“Even today, there’s people continuing to talk s**t and it will continue on for the rest of the year,” he said.

“And I’ll have to just do what I did the previous time.

“Only you can know what’s right for you and it will be an exciting time for me.” – AFP