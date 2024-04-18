Human skeletal remains found in abandoned Membakut teachers’ quarters

BEAUFORT (April 18): Human skeletal remains were found in an abandoned teachers’ quarters in Membakut, here yesterday.

Beaufort acting police chief ASP Weddrin Mojingkin said the skeletal remains were found at 8.53am by two cleaners assigned to clean the abandoned building.

Weddrin said the fully clothed skeleton was found lying on its back, with the skull separated but next to the other bones.

“Preliminary investigation found the victim is believed to have died several years ago as the teachers’ quarters had been left abandoned for nearly five years,” he said in a statement.

Weddrin added police also found a wire hanging from a ceiling fan and a plastic chair next to the body.

“No criminal element was found at the scene, while the skeletal remains have been taken to Beaufort Hospital for a postmortem to identify the victim’s identity,” he said.

He added the case has been classified as sudden death.

Weddrin urged those with relatives who are missing or have any information regarding the case to assist the police with the investigation.