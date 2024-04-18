Hundreds at KKIA stranded, many upset with flight cancellations

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) following a volcanic eruption at Mount Ruang in Indonesia’s Sulawesi today.

Both the KKIA and the Tawau airport were packed with passengers, including umrah pilgrimage travelers, trying to make alternative arrangements to their intended destination.

Many of them were seen upset, with most complaining that the airline’s websites did not update them on the flight cancellations.

It is understood that by 2.30pm, most airlines had updated their websites informing all passengers of the cancellations.

An airline officer said there was nothing much that can be done as the situation also caught them off guard.

“We can’t do much, this is an act of nature. We have been explaining to them that we cannot give any clearance for flights until the authorities give the green light,” said the officer who declined to be named.

Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia have also cancelled all its flights from KKIA and Tawau.

Checks on the flight monitor shows that only two flights were given clearance to land at KKIA – Batik Air from Kuala Lumpur and an AirAsia flight from Johor Baru – while all other flights were cancelled.

Meanwhile, a passenger who was supposed to fly to Makkah for umrah voiced concerns over their group’s connecting flight from Kuala Lumpur scheduled for tomorrow (April 19).

“We are all praying that we can make the flight,” he said.

Another passenger, Rusnih Majid, along with 16 family members were scheduled to leave for Kuching on a 12.30pm Firefly flight for a wedding ceremony.

The 65-year-old from Kampung Luagan Sanginan, Beaufort, said they had left home as early as 6am, only found out about the rescheduling when they arrived at KKIA around 9am.

Rusnih, however, hopes that the situation will improve and that the family would be able to attend her nephew’s wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Another passenger said airline staff were seen trying their best to explain the flight cancellation to passengers who demanded an explanation.

“They (airline staff) were unable to cope with the situation. They only told us that all flights were cancelled for today and they will update us,” said the passenger, who wanted to be identified only as Rahman.

Rahman said he understands that the circumstances for the cancellations were beyond the control of airlines but he hoped that all passengers would be informed and given ample time if the flights were reinstated.

It was also learned that the Malaysia Airlines flight ferrying the body of veteran Sabah politician Tan Sri Joseph Kurup was also affected by the cancellations.

According to officials from the family, Kurup’s body was scheduled to leave KLIA on MH7404 at 7.15am but the flight was cancelled.

They said MAS was trying to place Kurup’s body on the earliest flight available.

Kurup, 80, passed away Wednesday night at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Mount Ruang first erupted at 9.45pm on Tuesday and continued to spew columns of ashes more than a mile into the sky.