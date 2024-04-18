JPJ Miri issues 90 notices, seizes 4 vehicles during ops

MIRI (April 18): A total of 90 non-compliance notices were issued to road users and four vehicles were confiscated during an operation conducted by the Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) Miri Branch at Jalan Miri-Bintulu on Wednesday evening.

According to a post on Sarawak JPJ’s Facebook page, the operation took place about five kilometres away from the city centre from 7pm to 12am.

It involved the strength of 20 officers and members of the JPJ Miri Operation Unit.

Among the offences detected were driving without a licence, possessing expired licence and Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), lacking insurance coverage, failing to display licence plates in accordance with specifications and other technical errors such as installing accessories that pose a safety risk.

“Also, two motorcycles, a car and a pick-up truck were confiscated due to expired LKM,” it said in the post.

It added that the purpose of the operation was to detect various offences committed by road users and promote compliance with traffic rules.

The operation also aimed to ensure road safety and raise awareness among users in an effort to reduce accidents and fatalities.

The public can send traffic complaints through the ‘e-Aduan’ @jpj app, or http://jpj.spab.gov.my along with details of the complainant and complaint.