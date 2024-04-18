Kota Sentosa rep calls on financial institutions to adopt compassionate banking

KUCHING (April 18): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has called on financial institutions to adopt more empathetic practices in assisting those in their twilight years facing health-related difficulties.

He made this appeal following a distressing case involving an elderly couple grappling with dire circumstances due to the wife’s late-stage dementia.

A local bank refused to renew the 87-year-old wife’s expired debit card, consequently obstructing access to her government pension crucial for medical care.

“The husband of this woman pensioner informed us that his wife’s debit card, linked to her account at a local bank where her government pension is deposited, expired in November 2023. Despite his numerous appeals, the bank has adamantly refused to renew her debit card,” said Yap in a statement.

Yap further elaborated that the pensioner is currently in poor health and confined to her bed due to physical ailments.

The 88-year-old caregiver and guardian of the woman informed Yap that due to the bank’s refusal, he was unable to withdraw her government pension, which was necessary to cover for her living expenses and medical care costs.

“The government pension is no longer deposited into the women pensioner’s bank account at this local bank. However, there remains a balance equivalent to two months’ pension, which the woman pensioner urgently needs to cover her medical expenses,” said Yap.

At the husband’s request, Yap has appealed to the local bank to close the woman’s account and issue the due funds to her via a banker’s cheque and under her name, with her husband serving as the guarantor for the sum specified on the cheque.

“Following the appeal, the staff of this local bank will conduct a home visit to the woman pensioner to verify the current situation. Subsequently, they will compile a report to be submitted to their head office for approval.

“I hope banks will adopt compassionate banking as part of their corporate social responsibility as well as acknowledge difficulties and demonstrate empathy towards problems faced by their customers in times of hardship,” he added.

Yap affirmed that his service centre remains steadfastly committed to assisting anyone facing problems in his constituency or encountering issues of public interest.

For assistance, visit the service centre at E-2-25, 2nd Floor, Gala Street Mall, Gala City, Jalan Tun Jugah, Kempas Heights here, or contact 082-265513 or 011-31893319.