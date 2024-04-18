Landslide in Julau almost destroys house

JULAU (April 18): A house at Serau Lijan here was nearly destroyed after a landslide occurred just five meters from it on Wednesday

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said they received an emergency call on the incident at 6.33am before despatching two personnel to the scene, some 62 kilometres away from the station.

“Upon arrival, the team found that a landslide occurred just five metres away from the house, and caused damage to two chicken coops,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the collapsed soil had also caused blockage to the drainage system, and if another landslide were to occur, it could erode Julau Engkamop’s main road.

After checking the surrounding areas, Nicholas said firemen cordoned off the affected area as it was still unstable.

“From their monitoring, the area is still not stable and there is a risk of another landslide to occur.

“We urge the house owner to always be aware of any changes in the area, and report any concerns to relevant agencies for assistance,” he stressed.