LCDA: Package A of commercial devt in Simunjan expected completed by Q2 2025

KUCHING (April 18): Construction of a food court and ‘pasar tamu’ (farmers’ market) at Block 8 of Sedilu-Gedong district in Simunjan is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, said the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA).

It said the project, which also includes infrastructure works, costs RM16.31 million and will be undertaken by contractor Kejuruteraan Janje Sdn Bhd.

“The project, which commenced on April 15, is part of the commercial development in Simunjan under Package A,” it said in a press release.

As the implementing agency, LCDA held a symbolic handing over of the project site to the contractor in Simunjan today between LCDA acting general manager Kusyairi Bostani and Kejuruteraan Janje representative Valeria Megumi Lainus.

Present to witness the handing over were Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Idris.

LCDA said for Package B, it involves the construction of 10 units of two-storey shophouses and 10 units of two-storey mini shops, which is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

It also said that housing and multi-purpose hall development projects will also be implemented by LCDA in addition to commercial development.

“These projects are currently in the final stage of the design process and waiting for approval,” it added.

LCDA said the implementation of the projects served as a catalyst for the development of Simunjan town which will boost economic activities of Simunjan area and its surroundings, as well as provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs to own business premises.