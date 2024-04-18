Malaysia Airlines cancels flights between KLIA and Sabah, Sarawak today following Mount Ruang volcanic eruption in Indonesia

KUCHING (April 18): Malaysia Airlines has announced the cancellation of 19 flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and destinations in Sabah and Sarawak today following the volcanic eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia.

In a Facebook post, the airline listed the 11 affected flights to or from Sabah as:

MH7420 (KUL-TWU)

MH7421 (TWU-KUL)

MH2612 (KUL-BKI)

MH2621 (BKI-KUL)

MH2710 (KUL-SDK)

MH2711 (SDK-KUL)

MH2610 (KUL-BKI)

MH2611 (BKI-KUL)

MH7404 (KUL-BKI)

MH7405 (BKI-KUL)

MH2613 (BKI-KUL)

The eight affected flights to or from Sarawak are:

MH2520 (KUL-KCH)

MH2513 (KCH-KUL)

MH2542 (KUL-KCH)

MH2543 (KCH-KUL)

MH2574 (KUL-MYY)

MH2575 (MYY-KUL)

MH2742 (KUL-BTU)

MH2473 (BTU-KUL)

“Given the evolving situation, Malaysia Airlines will continue to closely monitor developments.

“Further updates regarding flight cancellations will be updated here and communicated directly to affected customers,” said the airline.

Malaysia Airlines also said it is working to accommodate passengers affected by the cancellation of flights on alternative flights once the situation progressively improves.

It called on passengers to update their contact details via My Booking on Malaysia Airlines’ website to receive timely updates from time to time via email and SMS.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” added the airline.

AFP reported that the volcano in Indonesia’s outermost region erupted several times on Wednesday, with authorities raising the alert level to its highest point after the dome spewed a column of smoke more than a mile into the sky and forced hundreds to evacuate.