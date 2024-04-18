Man killed in freak oil drum explosion at Sibu recycling centre

SIBU (April 18): A 37-year-old man was killed after a hydraulic oil drum which he used as a support to cut an iron rod exploded today.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in confirming the death, said the incident happened at a recycling centre in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

“The Sibu Jaya police station received a report on the explosion at about 1.30pm and rushed a team to the location to investigate.

“On arrival, a man was found dead on the ground with severe head injuries and a broken left arm,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said according to a witness, the victim had earlier placed an iron rod on the drum before using an oxy-fuel cutting torch to cut it.

“As a result of the heat, the hydraulic oil drum expanded and exploded,” he said, adding a post-mortem is scheduled to be performed today to determine the cause of death.

“The case is classified as sudden death pending the outcome of the post-mortem. In the meantime, we advise the public not to speculate on the incident,” he said.