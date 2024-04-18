Nephew of man whose body was found dumped by Senadin lake remanded for 7 days

MIRI (April 18): The nephew of a man whose body was found dumped by a lake in Senadin here yesterday has been remanded for seven days until April 25.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect was brought to the Magistrates’ Court here this morning for the remand application made under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

A team from the Miri Criminal Investigation Department arrested the nephew, who is in his 20s, during a raid on a house in Tudan at 2pm yesterday.

“The results of the initial investigation found that the motive for the killing was due to a disagreement between family members,” Alexson said in a statement.

“The dissatisfaction arose from their family members’ domestic squabble.”

He said police received a call from a member of the public at 9.03am yesterday on the discovery of an unconscious man by the lakeside.

“The victim was found lying face down on the bank of the lake and was taken ashore. The victim was only wearing underwear and his shorts were down to the ankles.

“An examination of the victim’s body found that there were six injury marks on the head, suspected to be caused by sharp object cuts, two cut marks on the right palm, one cut mark on the back of the body, and one cut mark on the left knee,” he said.

The 57-year-old’s body was brought to Miri Hospital for a postmortem.

Alexson advised the public not to speculate on the case as it could interfere with the investigation.

Those with related information should head to the nearest police station or contact ASP Anuar Affendi on 019-7319540 or 085-433730 to assist with the investigation.