Niosh chairman stresses on stringent safety measures for roadside operations

KUCHING (April 18): The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) Malaysia extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victims in the tragic accident involving a local council contractor’s water truck in Miri on Tuesday (April 16).

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said based on various reports by the relevant authorities, the crash which occurred around 2.47pm had resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man and left a 12-year-old boy in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Miri Hospital, before succumbing to his injuries today.

“Unfortunately, the boy passed away early this morning. Niosh is deeply saddened by this incident as it underscores the critical importance of stringent safety measures for roadside operations involving heavy vehicles,” he said in a statement.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, said ensuring the safety of both workers and the general public during such operations is paramount.

As such, he said Niosh advised employers and workers to practise the Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control (Hirarc) method.

Through the Hirarc method, he said all parties, especially employers, would be able to mitigate risks and enhance workplace safety proactively.

“This is also in line with the requirements under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Osha 1994), which has clearly explained the duties and responsibilities of the employers including contractors, subcontractors and the employees to ensure safety and health at workplaces,” he said.

In light of the recent accident, he said Niosh stressed that vehicles involved in road and roadside operations should be equipped with high-visibility markings and adequate warning lights to alert oncoming traffic of their presence and operations.

He said robust traffic management plans including appropriate signage, road barriers and speed limit adjustments in areas of operation to safeguard both the workers and the travelling public should be implemented.

“Regular safety audits and inspections of equipment and operation sites must be conducted to ensure compliance with the highest safety standards.

“Continuous training must be provided for all personnel involved in roadside operations to ensure they are aware of and competent in the latest safety practices and risk mitigation measures,” he said.

He added that public awareness regarding the presence of service vehicles and the importance of reduced speeds and increased caution when passing near work zones must be enhanced.

Chong pledged that Niosh is committed to working with the local authorities, contractors and the community to review and enhance safety protocols to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.

He said safety is a shared responsibility and people must collaborate to ensure the well-being of every individual, both at work and in the communities.

“More often than not, with proper workplace safety measures implemented and persons involved well-trained in the Occupational Safety and Health measures, most of the accidents at workplace can be avoided.

“We Niosh Malaysia are ever-ready and most willing to provide our advisory and consultation service to the local councils on matters relating to Occupational Safety and Health in the implementation of the council’s work at public places for the benefit and safety of the council’s workers, contractors and members of the public,” he added.