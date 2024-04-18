No info on proposed rationalised petrol subsidies yet, says Miri MP

MIRI (April 18): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said government backbenchers are still awaiting further formal information of the federal government rationalised subsidies on petrol.

He said the backbenchers are only aware that the government has proposed to implement the rationalised petrol subsidies but yet to be briefed by the authorities.

“So far we don’t have the detailed information on the rationalisation of petrol subsidies,” he said when contacted.

He was commenting on news reports that Putrajaya will proceed with petrol and diesel subsidy cuts this year to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent for the year.

This plan was aimed at unwinding blanket subsidies for the RON95 petrol which made up the bulk of the RM81 billion it spent on handouts last year.

“Once the rationalisation of petrol subsidies are formalised, there would be a briefing for us as backbencher MPs for the government,” said Chew.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has indicated that the government is sticking to diesel and petrol subsidy cuts this year and looking at managing the sequence of subsidy cuts with the risk of inflation picking up even before they are implemented.

Last year, Rafizi announced plans to introduce a new RON95 petrol subsidy programme in the second half of this year to replace the existing blanket policy.