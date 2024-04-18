PBS, STAR ink MoU to strengthen GRS

PENAMPANG (Apr 18): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at, among other things, further strengthening the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

This strategic cooperation aims to ensure that GRS continues to lead the state government after the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II, said the strategic cooperation between PBS and STAR has the full support of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also the chairman of GRS.

“This collaboration is a positive sign as it strengthens GRS further,” he said in his speech before the signing ceremony of the MoU at Hongkod Koisaan, Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Jeffrey and PBS Vice President Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam; and STAR Secretary-General Datuk Edward Linggu and PBS Secretary-General Datuk Julita Majungki, witnessed by PBS Premier Advisor Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

A few months ago, PBS and STAR conducted negotiations, which were among important steps in Sabah’s political landscape to ensure no conflicts occur between the two parties in the 17th Sabah State Election.

Jeffrey said through the MoU, PBS and STAR also agreed to establish a Joint Leadership Council as a mechanism for policy-making and decision-making, as well as cooperation in managing and providing training to members and machinery of both parties.

Additionally, a joint task force has been formed to identify seats that both parties can contest in the upcoming state election, although it is still too early to discuss the number of seats.

Meanwhile, Joachim emphasised that the cooperation between PBS and STAR is not a threat to other parties within GRS but aims to strengthen and ensure the success of GRS as a whole in the 17th Sabah State Election.

Joachim said that both parties are currently studying the possibility of seats to contest in the upcoming state election, with discussions also to be held with other parties within GRS.

However, Joachim said that the 13 seats currently held by PBS and STAR are considered fixed seats to be contested by both parties in the upcoming state election and cannot be negotiated.

In the 16th Sabah State Election, STAR and PBS each won six and seven seats in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), respectively.

The GRS coalition consists of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), PBS, STAR, United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).