Pending rep wants KIA, airlines to improve communication with passengers after flight cancellations due to Mt Ruang eruption

KUCHING (April 18): The Kuching International Airport (KIA) management and the airlines share the responsibility to effectively update clear and accurate details on flight delays to all stakeholders to minimize impact and ensure customers’ satisfaction, said Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

This came into light with the mass cancellation of flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and destinations in Sabah and Sarawak today due to the volcanic eruption at Mount Ruang in Indonesia.

Some 18 departing flights were cancelled by major airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and Batik Air, with only several AirAsia and Brunei Airlines flights seen flying out of KIA – all of which did not cross the South China Sea.

Another 17 flights which were expected to arrive at KIA were also cancelled as of 2pm.

Yong, who was at KIA at that time, claimed that the lack of announcements had caused considerable confusion and inconvenience to the passengers.

“During my approximately 10-minute stay here (KIA), I didn’t hear any announcements, which led me to wait and hope for more updates from the airport management.

“There’s a sense of confusion among passengers, and I myself am unsure due to the absence of announcements.

“It appears that the individuals must take the initiative to seek out the information themselves,” she said when met by the reporters at the airport here today.

“As I was unsure and wanted to confirm whether the flight was truly cancelled, I had to make another trip to the airport to verify.

“The AirAsia staff confirmed the cancellation and assured me that we would receive an email within 30 days to facilitate rebooking,” she said, adding that this had caused much inconvenience to all passengers.

“As each passenger arrives at different time, the announcements regarding flight cancellations or other pertinent information ought to be made frequently and be effectively relayed to the passengers on various platforms,” she stressed.

An airline ground staff, meanwhile, said that the flight cancellations were impromptu and they themselves had to wait for further notice from their airline companies.

“We did not know anything about the flight cancellations until we reached at the airport (KIA) to go to work today.

“I wish I can reveal more information but we are not allowed to speak to the media regarding any matters related to the airline’s operation,” said the AirAsia staff member who declined to be identified.

The Borneo Post also spoke to some of the passengers who were stranded at the airport and one of them was tattoo artist, Nicholas Jenta.

Nicholas, 23, was already in the boarding room for his flight to Kuala Lumpur when he learnt of the flight’s cancellation.

According to him, he was supposed to meet his client in Kuala Lumpur but had to cancel and postpone his appointment to a later date.

Despite the disruptions, there was no drama or commotion among the stranded passengers, with everyone maintaining a remarkable sense of calm.

However, behind the scenes, the affected airlines staff members were seen working tirelessly to accommodate passengers and provide them with alternative arrangements.

As of 4pm, AirAsia announced that they had reinstated 19 flights between Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore for April 18, and all of the reinstated flights would resume from 7pm onwards.

Flights to Sabah and Miri were, however, not in the list in the reinstated flights by AirAsia.

Prior to the announcement, the passengers were seen flocking the airline counters to secure an earlier flight.