Police report filed in Kuching against netizen for alleged derogatory remarks about Premier, Sarawak leaders

KUCHING (April 18): A police report was lodged today against a netizen for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his Facebook posts.

The posts also mentioned Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“Similar police reports will also be lodged in other districts of Sarawak for the police together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take the appropriate action,” said Abdul Samat Gany – a political secretary to the Premier.

He led a group of political secretaries to lodge the report at the Satok police station.

According to Abdul Samat, the netizen, who uses the name of ‘Charles Roger Francis’, criticised and made several false claims against the Premier and other individuals.

He added that the police report suggested the investigation be carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

“At the moment, we cannot ascertain where this individual is based,” said Abdul Samat.

He stressed the public should exercise caution in their social media posts, as spreading untrue or false statements could potentially backfire.

“Please, do not make any statements on social media accounts without the correct facts or proof, especially if it relates to the government,” he said.

He added all political secretaries will persist in monitoring social media platforms for any derogatory remarks that could potentially cause unease among the public.