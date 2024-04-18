RM12,750 in compound notices issued for smoking in public areas in Miri during two-day op

MIRI (April 18): A total of 48 notices of smoking-related offences involving compounds totalling RM12,750 have been issued to individuals and proprietors through a two-day enforcement operation in the city here recently.

The integrated mega enforcement operation on April 16 and 17 was conducted by Miri Division Health Office, together with 60 enforcement officers from the state’s twelve Health Division Offices under the Health Ministry (MoH).

A total of 515 premises including Miri Airport, eateries, shopping centres, hospital areas, public toilets, government buildings and public transportation hubs were inspected during the operation.

According to Miri Division Health Office, the cumulative value of compounds in this operation totalled at RM12,750, of which majority of the offences were for smoking in non-designated zones in public areas.

“Apart from that, a total of 102 cartons of various cigarette brands were seized with a cumulative market value of RM4,305.50,” it said in a statement.

The launching of the enforcement operation at the Pustaka Sarawak here on Tuesday was conducted by Miri Health Division officer Dr P. Raviwharmman Packierisamy who represented Deputy Director of Public Health Sarawak Dr Rohani Mat Bah.

Also present was MoH’s Inspection and Legal Sector chief Ts. Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Salleh from Putrajaya.

An interactive engagement session was also held between Mohamad Ridzuan and the leadership as well as enforcement members of the MoH serving in Sarawak.

“The meeting was to discuss the enforcement challenges in the field, human capacity building planning, the increased quotas for post-basic training offered to environmental health officers serving in Sarawak, as well as the initiatives to foster teamwork culture among MoH enforcement officers in Sarawak,” it said.

During the session, Mohamad Ridzuan presented certificates and plaques for the State Level Best Public Health Law Enforcement Award 2023 to Miri Division Health Office.

Meanwhile, the Miri Division Health Office called upon the public, especially the smokers, to be responsible, respect the rights of non-smoking individuals, pregnant women and children and adhere to the law.

“For individuals who smoke and wish to receive assistance in quitting smoking, it is recommended to visit health clinics or hospitals to access smoking cessation services, treatment, and counselling sessions.

“For any complaints regarding the violation of Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004, especially in eateries or any designated no-smoking areas, the public can lodge their complaints through MoH’s Public Complaint Management System (SisPAA).

“Do provide complete information including details such as location, date, time, and images to facilitate the investigation process and the dissemination of investigation results to the complainant,” said the statement.