SAR launched for suspected Sg Rayu croc-attack victim

KUCHING (April 18): Rescuers today launched a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for Minu Khien, the 76-year-old woman believed to have been snatched by a crocodile in Sungai Rayu, Lundu on Wednesday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Day 1 of the SAR focused on a 3km radius upstream and downstream from where the victim was last seen.

“The operation began at 8am and also involved the Bomba K9 Unit. It was postponed at 5.30pm and will resume tomorrow morning (April 19),” it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Minu and her daughter, 54, were searching for clams when the latter, who was in a different section of the river, heard her mother scream.

Believing Minu had been attacked by a crocodile and dragged into the river, the daughter rushed back to their village in Kampung Sungai Belian to inform other family members.

The family then conducted their own search and found traces of blood some 500 metres from the Kampung Sungai Rayu bridge, as well as the victim’s clothing some 200 metres downstream.

Also joining in the search were personnel from the Civil Defence Force, police, Sarawak Forestry Corporation, People’s Volunteer Corp and Lundu district office, and local villagers.