Sarawak Premier to speak at Poland’s hydrogen, decarbonisation forum on April 24

KUCHING (April 18): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be flying to Poland tomorrow to attend the Central European Hydrogen Technology Forum and The Central European Decarbonisation Forum from April 24 to 25

The Premier, who will once again serve as the flag-bearer for energy transition and initiatives against climate change from Malaysia, will be speaking on Sarawak’s perspective and its experience thus far through the state’s initiatives towards energy transition, renewable energy security, decarbonisation and environmental sustainability, according to a press release.

Abang Johari’s trip to Poland is upon the invitation of the Marshall of the country’s Wielkopolska Region, Marek Wozniak, organiser of the forum, scheduled to be held in Poznań.

He will speak as a forum panel member in a session called Debate Regions for the Planet slotted for 11am to 12pm local time on April 24.

Also accompanying the Premier during the trip would be Deputy Premier and International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

During his three-day transit in the United Kingdom, Abang Johari and his entourage are scheduled to visit the Drax Power Plant in Selby, North Yorkshire on April 21. The power plant provides 11 per cent of the UK’s renewable power needs by using biomass in the form of pellets with a generating capacity of 3,960 megawatts.

The following day, he will witness the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak’s SMD Semiconductor and Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult at the House of Commons, UK Parliament in London.

Through the MoU, Sarawak seeks to forge collaboration with its UK partner to drive innovations that would reshape the capabilities and applications of compound semiconductors that are made from two or more elements as compared to silicon that is made from a single element.