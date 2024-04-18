Shophouses in Sibu destroyed in predawn fire

SIBU (April 18): Three shophouses at Jalan Tapah here were destroyed in a predawn fire today.

One of the shophouses, an alcohol processing factory, was totally destroyed while two others – an ice cream and a cooking oil warehouse – suffered five per cent damages, according to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement.

Bomba said they received a distress call around 1.17am before mobilising teams of firefighters from the Sungai Merah and Central fire stations.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander made a size-up and found thick plumes of smoke coming out from the closed and locked alcohol factory,” the department said.

It said firefighters broke through the front door of the factory using a saw and used two streams of water sourced from the nearby fire hydrant to quell the fire.

No casualties were reported from the fire, and the total damages and cause are still under investigation.

After ensuring the situation was under control, the operation was called off at 5.30am.