Sibu councillor aims to make a name with own brand of canned sardines

SIBU (April 18): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Henry Kanyan Vincent Rawing is targeting to sell 24,000 cans of his own brand of canned sardines within the first six months after launching it in January this year.

“So far, 15,000 cans have been sold. My target is to sell 24,000 cans within the first six months,” he told The Borneo Post, adding that the product, carrying his name as the brand, sells for RM5.80 per can of 425 grammes.

Henry said he decided to venture into the food industry because of its potential.

According to him, the idea to have his own canned sardines brand started after he befriended a fashion designer from Kuala Lumpur, Dato Sri Anas Abdullah, during the Selangau Carnival last year.

He said Anas introduced him to a ‘boss’ of a food manufacturing company in Ipoh, Perak in October last year.

“I told him my interest in having canned food under my own label. After discussion, I decided to come up with canned sardines.

“He assured me that I do not have to worry about halal certification because their factory is already halal-certified,” he said.

Henry, who hails from Nanga Sekuau in Selangau, said his friends were against the idea of using his own name as the product brand as they felt it would not attract Muslim consumers.

“I told them that there are certain products using Chinese names and they are the preferred choice of Muslim consumers.

“I said that my target group is the Iban community. The Ibans are mostly in rural areas where some settlements are located far from shops.

“For this reason, I think canned sardines are saleable because they have a shelf life of three years,” he said.

He said he would deem it ‘unacceptable’ if he failed to achieve his target, and would inform the manufacturer to halt production if this were to happen.

Henry also called on aspiring Dayak entrepreneurs to take the food industry seriously, either by producing their own products or through farming.