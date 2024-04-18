Sibu MP’s service centre to host another subsidised petrol sale event

SIBU (April 18): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s parliamentary service centre is hosting another round of subsidised petrol sale here this Sunday (April 21).

Ling in a statement said the event will take place at the Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg Shell station from 8am to 10am.

“The event aims to benefit the people by helping reduce their financial burden,” he said.

Car owners must fill at least RM30 of petrol to receive a coupon of RM5 for on-the-spot rebate, he said.

“For motorcycle owners, there is no refueling limit to qualify for the rebate. However, no one is allowed to bring cans or containers for refilling,” he added.

Ling said in addition to this event, his service centre has over the years hosted subsidised sales of cooking gas and food.

The events are testimony of Democratic Action Party’s commitment and determination to serve the people and reduce their burden, he noted.