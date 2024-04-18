Swan City Toastmasters trio to represent Division S in upcoming speech contest in KK

Thursday, April 18
By Jane Moh on Sarawak
(From second left) Tieng Tong, Chung and Siew Nguong pose with their trophy and certificate for the International Speech Contest. At second right is Division S director Dato Joseph Chien.

SIBU (April 18): Three members of Swan City Toastmasters Club will represent Division S at the District 87 Speech Contest in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah next month.

The trio, Eddie Chung Chie Jin, Patricia Chek Rima and Sylvia Ting Mui Ing were the winners of the divisional-level contest held here on April 14, which saw 18 members from 16 Division S Toastmasters clubs compete in four contests.

Chung won the International Speech Contest, Patricia (Pidato Antarabangsa) and Sylvia (Evaluation Speech Contest and Table Topic Speech Contest).

They will compete against contestants from other Divisions in Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Indonesia from May 17-19.

For the International Speech Contest, the first and second runners-up were Ting Tieng Tiong from The Best Toastmasters Club and Ting Siew Nguong from Sibu Foochow Association Toastmasters Club.

Siew Nguong was also the first runner-up in the Pidato Antarabangsa, with Lina Ling Hui Cheng placing third.

In the Evaluation Speech Contest, Lau Hieng Poh from Swan City Toastmasters Club was second followed by Chou Kuok Kiat from Sibu Foochow Association Toastmasters Club in third.

Neoh Kin Yee from University of Technology Sarawak Toastmasters Club was first runner-up in the Table Topics Speech Contest, while Hieng Poh placed third.

