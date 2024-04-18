Tai San Ten Association to seek RoS approval on new committee post, raising fee for new members

KAPIT (April 18): Tai San Ten Association will write to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to seek approval to amend its constitution in regard to creating a new vice-chairman post and also increasing its fee for new members.

Chairman Jason Yeo said the new vice-chairman post is to accommodate the chairman of Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple in the association’s main committee.

“Members of our association are from two clans – Chiang Chuan and Kwang Tung – with each clan nominating seven candidates to sit on the main committee.

“However, after a thorough study by the committee, we reached a general consensus to create a new post to be reserved for the chairman of Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple, bringing the number of committee members to 15,” he told The Borneo Post.

On the fee increase, Yeo explained that it is a one-time payment for anyone wishing to join the association.

“The current fee is RM130 and we are seeking to increase it to RM180. It is a one-off fee for all new members, and we do not charge annual membership fees.

“The committee will be writing to RoS soon to seek approval to amend our constitution,” he said.

Tai San Ten Association currently has some 700 members from the Chiang Chuan and Kwan Tung clans.