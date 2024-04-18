Tense moment for two families after landslide behind longhouse in Bintangor

BINTANGOR (April 18): Two families from the longhouse at Sungai Jikang here had a tense moment when a landslide occurred at the back of their house on Wednesday.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said Bomba received an emergency call regarding the incident at 10.05am on April 17.

“Two Bomba personnel were sent to the longhouse about 40 kilometres from the station to inspect the situation,” he said.

“Their round of inspection found that the landslide had affected two ‘bilik’ (units) of the longhouse – ‘Bilik 11’ and ‘Bilik 12’ and which had also caused power interruption at Bilik 12.

The two units that were affected housed 11 people from two families, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

“Based on the landslide evaluation, we believed there is a recurrence probability for another landslide should there be a continuous downpour,” Nicholas told the press on Wednesday, while reminding the longhouse folks to be alert during heavy rains.