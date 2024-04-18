Two civil servants further remanded in Sibu in connection with RM175,000 illicit unclaimed money withdrawals

SIBU (April 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today further remanded two civil servants for one day to facilitate the investigation into alleged cheating and forging of documents involving withdrawals of unclaimed money totalling RM175,000.

Magistrate Oon Kerk Chern also released two other individuals previously remanded for three days together with the two civil servants for the same case.

The two suspects who were further remanded are expected to appear in court again tomorrow.

Three men and a woman, aged between 29 and 42, were arrested on Sunday and Monday to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 420/471 of the Penal Code.