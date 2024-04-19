2-meter-long snake caught in front of Sibu school

SIBU (April 19): A two meters long snake was caught on the road in front of SRK No. 4 here early today.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the distress call was received around 2.29am before dispatching three firefighters to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters put on the personal protective equipment (PPE) to catch the snake before releasing it into its original habitat,” the department said.

Firefighters returned to the fire station at 2.45am after ensuring the situation was under control.