Abg Jo to share Sarawak’s experience on handling climate change at Poland forum

KUCHING (April 19): Sarawak will share views with European countries on the state’s plans and perspectives on dealing with climate change, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this after he revealed he was invited byparties in Europe to be a panel member of the Central European Hydrogen Technology Forum and Central European Decarbonisation Forum by invitation of the Marshall of the Wielkopolska region Marek Wozniak.

“I was invited by an European party based in Poland, and the only topic we will share is how Sarawak handles the climate change problem.

“What we have done in Sarawak has been seen by them (Europe), where they monitor the world body, and for that reason I have been invited to give my opinion (on dealing with climate change) especially in European countries,” he said.

He told reporters this when met after attending a Hari Raya open house hosted by Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi at Taman Gaya, Jalan Sultan Tengah here on Thursday night.

Abang Johari explained the key to the initiative is the determination and commitment of the Sarawak government in helping to deal with global climate issues.

“Sarawak’s efforts to deal with the problem of climate change received the attention of European countries. Because we have started to capture carbon and use green hydrogen energy, they want to see Sarawak’s perspective. That is why I was invited to be a panelist of the forums,” he said.

Abang Johari will be flying to Poland today (April 19) to attend the forums from April 24-25.

According to a press release, at the forums the premier will speak on Sarawak’s perspective and the state’s experience through its initiatives towards energy transition, renewable energy security, decarbonisation and environmental sustainability.

