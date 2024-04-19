Addendum order issue involving Najib under Pardons Board’s purview, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he does not want to be dragged into discussions over the purported addendum order on house arrest involving former premier Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Anwar said this was because the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal Territories Pardons Board and also involves the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers.

“I do not wish to be involved in discussions regarding the addendum order because this falls under the jurisdiction of the Pardons Board, after which the absolute power and authority lies with the Agong or the Malay Rulers.

“All parties must accept this fact and continue to focus on ensuring peace, strengthening the political stability of the country and developing the nation,” he told newsmen after performing Friday prayers at the Bandar Teknologi mosque in Kajang.

Anwar said the government’s position is not to challenge any decision involving royal institutions in court.

On the affidavit filed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding the issue, Anwar said it was done in his capacity as Umno president.

“He did that as Umno president… our stance is that matters involving the royalty cannot be challenged.

“That’s why I don’t want to comment other than to say that this is the principle and position of the government, not only now, but since independence,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, on April 9, filed an affidavit at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, claiming to have sighted a copy of an addendum order for Najib to complete his remaining prison sentence under house arrest.

Najib has been serving his sentence in Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, after being convicted of embezzling RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

On Sept 2, 2022, he filed a petition for a royal pardon. On Feb 2, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his jail term from 12 years to six, and cut the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million. – Bernama