Bandar Kuching MP hands over RM135,000 allocation to five schools

KUCHING (April 19): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii recently handed over an allocation amounting to RM135,000 to five schools in his parliamentary constituency.

The allocation is to help meet the schools’ annual expenses for both academic and co-curriculum activities, he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii said SK St Teresa was given RM50,000 followed by SMK Padungan (RM25,000); SK St Mary (RM20,000); SK Lumba Kuda (RM20,000); and SMK St Teresa (RM20,000).

“These allocations are also to promote student affairs and I visited the schools last week to hand over the funds,” he said.

Dr Yii said since he was elected as an MP, he has always given priority to the welfare of schools in his constituency.

“In the past few years, I have carried out several facility and infrastructure improvements for the school upon their request to ensure it has a comfortable learning and teaching environment.”

He further pledged that his office would continue cooperating with these schools to provide the necessary assistance while ensure their teachers and students have a conducive learning and teaching environment.