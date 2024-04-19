‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ to be rebranded in new music video

KUCHING (April 19): The iconic song ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ by veteran singer Andrewson Ngalai will be rebranded via a new music video.

The latest version would be covered by his son Rickie, who is also a popular Iban singer, and to be launched during the opening ceremony of Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB)@Aeroville 2024 on May 1 at 11am.

The GDB, which will be held at the Aeroville Mall in Jalan Stutong Baru here, will run for 12 days until May 12, from 11am to 11pm.

This was revealed by the GDB@Aeroville 2024 event consultant Anderson Dato at a press conference held at a leading hotel here yesterday.

“The bazaar, in collaboration with Aeroville Mall, will be jointly organised by Biu Biu Event team and Kelab Seni Budaya Anak Sarawak (Keserak), and will also present 13 Dayak singers from Kaban Music Production (KMP) as daily crowd puller,” he said.

He added that the KMP production house and Anderson’s company Borneo MA Smart Vendors Sdn Bhd are among the sponsors of the bazaar.

Anderson said the original music video of the song ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ was produced in 2000, and that its rebranding is the brainchild of the original singer and composer Andrewson, who is now a Penghulu in Selangau.

“Andrewson suddenly felt that the music video needed a new breath of life. Moreover, some of its scenes are not suited for a wider or more current audience.

“His son Rickie will not only cover the song but also star in the new music video.

“In the rebranded version, people can still dance the poco-poco to its beat and tune. While the tune will be injected with some orchestra music, the cha-cha beat will still be maintained. The rebranded version also has a faster tempo,” he said.

Anderson pointed out that the music video was shot at five different locations in Sibu and Bintulu, and it took five days to complete.

“The rebranded version will be posted on Youtube and TikTok as well as function as a ringtone.

“It will also be promoted on social media platforms and various events held at food courts and malls,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rickie will be holding a meet-and-greet session with fans on May 7 at 4pm, and he will also be appearing at the opening ceremony which will be officiated by Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang.

At the press conference, Anderson was accompanied by GDB event organising chairperson Padila Jiahong and beautician Chen Nie Bunyau, who are both from Biu Biu Beauty Shop.

Padila said she was motivated to assist the needs of small traders when initiating the organisation of the bazaar as well as to expose their hidden talents.

“People including mall owners, management staff, traders and customers need to come together in order to assist each other. Nothing beats unity and togetherness as members of a community,” she added.

Apart from singing performances by the 13 artistes from KMP and four freelance singers, other highlights include Tuak-making demonstration by a popular Tuak-maker Tabari alias Saluma Megong from Betong, which will run on May 3, 6 and 8 at 2pm.

“The GDB will be the first of its kind to be held at the mall.

“There will be around 30 booths at the GDB promoting a variety of food and beverages, products and services,” she said.

The GDB will conclude with the ‘Final KMP Aeroville Gawai Idol’ on May 12, which will be held from 1pm until 3pm.

On another matter, KMP will also unveil its new Gawai song on May 4 at 3pm.