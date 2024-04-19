Bintulu cops arrest man for alleged derogatory remarks against Sarawak leaders on Facebook

KUCHING (April 19): The police have arrested a 46-year-old man at a house in Bintulu today for alleged derogatory remarks against Sarawak leaders on Facebook.

Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said police have received seven reports against the individual with the Facebook handle ‘Charles Roger Francis’.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case will be forwarded to the Attorney General of Malaysia for further action, and advised the public to not make any speculations or share unverified information that could cause unease among the public.