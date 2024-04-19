Friday, April 19
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Bintulu cops arrest man for alleged derogatory remarks against Sarawak leaders on Facebook

Bintulu cops arrest man for alleged derogatory remarks against Sarawak leaders on Facebook

0
Posted on Sarawak, Crime
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Mancha said the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

KUCHING (April 19): The police have arrested a 46-year-old man at a house in Bintulu today for alleged derogatory remarks against Sarawak leaders on Facebook.

Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said police have received seven reports against the individual with the Facebook handle ‘Charles Roger Francis’.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case will be forwarded to the Attorney General of Malaysia for further action, and advised the public to not make any speculations or share unverified information that could cause unease among the public.

Sponsored links