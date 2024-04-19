Borneo Food Festival to showcase best of region’s culinary culture, traditions

KUCHING (April 19): Borneo Food Festival (Asean) 2024, offering a celebration of Borneo’s culinary culture and traditions, will take place at MJC Batu Kawa New Township from June 29 to July 14.

At the heart of the Borneo Food Festival is a celebration of the region’s rich and diverse food heritage, showcasing the best of Borneo’s culinary culture and traditions.

“This highly anticipated event serves as a platform to unite food lovers and showcase the unique flavors that define Borneo’s gastronomic identity,” said organiser Firmament Event Studio in a release.

Excitingly, the 2024 edition will showcase Asean cuisines including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Each cuisine will bring forth its distinctive culinary traditions, offering visitors a tantalising opportunity to explore the diverse flavors of the region.

During the upcoming press conference, attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of the festival’s programme, highlighting the array of unique and exciting experiences awaiting visitors.

From engaging performances such as the Cosplay Event, Dance Competition, Artistes and Live Band performances to the vibrant presence of local vendors, the festival promises a dynamic and immersive cultural experience for all.

Local vendors who are interested in participating in this culinary extravaganza are encouraged to seize this opportunity to showcase their offerings and engage with a diverse audience.

For inquiries and stall rental information, call 011-70179951 or 011-69599511.