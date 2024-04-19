DG: 90 Serian farmers to be involved in pepper profiling development project

SERIAN (April 19): A total of 90 farmers from Serian are targeted to be involved in a specific pepper profiling development project to trace the origin of pepper cultivation.

According to Malaysia Pepper Board (MPB) director-general Vincent Sawat, they target to collect 90 samples from the project.

“The implementation of the project is based on National Agricommodity Policy 2021-2030 (DAKN2030) which will have a double effect and a big impact on the pepper industry, especially the target group which has always been the main driving force for this sector,” said Vincent when speaking at ‘Program Pemerkasaan Penggiat Industri Lada’ organised by MPB in Dewan Babuk Barum, Bunan Gega here.

Vincent further informed that demo plots of alternative PVC poles and integration-based planting concept had been established in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian.

“The said location is to be a site to guide pepper farmers to utilise alternative poles as well as practising integration-based planting that could generate higher income,” said Vincent.

Moreover, as of March 2024, he said about 6,400 pepper farmers in the Serian division had registered with MPB with an estimated area of 1,280 hectares while the pepper production is estimated at 6,400 metric tons.

Apart from that, he added, a total of 779 farmers in Serian division have been assisted under Skim Tanaman Lada Baharu (STLB) involving an area of 98.1 hectares with an estimated assistance value of RM3.7 million as of March 2024.

“In the same period, a total of 874 farmers have benefited from the Skim Tanaman Lada Matang (STLM) involving an area of 143 hectares with an estimated aid value of RM2.4 million,” Vincent informed.

He further urged pepper planters who had not sent an application for assistance for this year to fill up the form and send it to MPB Serian office or apply online.

Also present during the programme was Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben.