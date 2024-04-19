Establishment of integrated water supply management office a step forward for S’wak, says deputy minister

KUCHING (April 19): The recent establishment of an integrated water supply management office is a step forward for Sarawak’s utilities, said Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to him, it is a new matter and further discussion will be carried out after the festive season.

“It will be further explained in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session,” he said when met by the media during a Hari Raya open house event here on Thursday night.

The establishment of this office was recently announced by Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

Dr Abdul Rahman explained that at the upcoming DUN sitting, his side at the ministry would focus on the performance of the agencies given responsibility under his ministry.

“One of the focus of our ministry’s speech is the agencies’ performance and some new things which will be announced by our minister.”

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was one of the distinguished guests at the event.