Fire-break wall foils attempt by burglars to steal more items from Miri City Bus station

MIRI (April 19): A fire-break wall between an office and bus drivers’ restroom are said to have stopped burglars from stealing more items from the premises at the Miri City Bus station on Thursday.

Upon checking, the intruders appeared to only manage to steal some cooking utensils, soft drinks and a few more small items from the restroom of the station, situated at the roadside.

According to manager of Miri Belait Transport Company Sdn Bhd and Miri City Bus Sdn Bhd, Kiew Toh Hee, the break-in was discovered by his employees upon them turning up for work at around 6.30am on Thursday.

“It appeared that the burglars broke into the restroom by prying some planks off the wooden wall, but they failed to access the administration office next door, after running into a concrete wall serving as a fire-break between the two units,” said Kiew.

It is informed that the structure by the road used to serve as bus ticketing counters, but was later turned into the restroom for bus drivers.

Miri police have been informed about the incident.

The company’s buses ply routes linking major residential areas to the commercial centres in the city.