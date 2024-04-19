Fire destroys boxes, wood stacks in Matang furniture shop

KUCHING (April 19): A fire destroyed stacks of wood and boxes stored beside a staircase in a furniture shop in Matang here at 12.58am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire originated from a pile of burning rubbish outside, which subsequently spread onto the premises.

“The fire also damaged a sofa inside the shop,” it said.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station who managed to control and extinguish the fire.

Bomba said the fire caused 15 per cent damage to the premises, and after ensuring the fire would not reignite, it wrapped up the operation.