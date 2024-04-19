Landslide affects river transportation along Sungai Melipis in Kapit

KAPIT (April 19): The landslide, which recently struck a section at Sungai Melipis near here, has affected river connectivity linking Rumah Sigih, Rumah Mulai and the communal cemetery.

It is said that the incident struck on Wednesday, after heavy rainfall.

The landslide had pushed the fallen trees into the river, blocking the accessibility to boats in that section.

The villagers, however, are not totally cut off as they can still travel along the village road linking Nanga Melipis and Ulu Melipis.

A Civil Defence Force (APM) Kapit team led by Simon Ambop went over to the landslide site, where they set up the warning signs and strips to remind passers-by to be more alert and careful.