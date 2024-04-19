Minister visits control post of SAR for suspected Sg Rayu croc-attack victim

KUCHING (April 19): Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today visited the control post of an ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operation for a victim of a crocodile attack.

During the visit, she also handed over assistance to the victim’s family to buy food and drinks.

“I was told the search will be conducted along the river’s channel where the crocodile might be nesting,” Nancy told reporters when met.

On April 17, the victim — 76-year-old Minu Khien — was believed to have been snatched by a crocodile in Sungai Rayu, Lundu while searching for lokan (clams) with her daughter at 8am.

Nancy added there were numerous theories regarding the crocodile’s potential movements with the victim, and the SAR team would do their best to comb through the area to locate any signs of the victim.

She said she had visited the site where the victim had been attacked, where traces of blood and her basket had been found along the riverbank.

“At this juncture, we can only pray she is found,” she said.

Nancy said once the victim has been found, the state social welfare department will provide assistance to the family to lighten their financial burden.

On another note, Nancy also advised folks living along the river or those depending on the river for their livelihood to always be cautious and trust their instincts.

“Who am I to advise them what to do? They know the area best, and they have the instinct to know of any lurking danger,” she said, adding that village folks should also constantly remind each other the importance of river safety.

The SAR entered its second day today and is expected to end at dusk and resume tomorrow morning.

Joining in the search are Civil Defence Force personnel, police, Sarawak Forestry Corporation police, People’s Volunteer Corp and Lundu district office as well as villagers.