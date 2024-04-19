Miri Smart Bus system to be implemented in July this year, says S’wak LPKP chairman

KUCHING (April 19): The Miri Smart Bus system is slated to be implemented some time this July, revealed Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) chairman Michael Kong.

This was among the items discussed during his meeting with Sarawak LPKP Miri branch office yesterday (April 18).

“We are in the midst of fine tuning some of these issues with the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and the Ministry of Transport Sarawak to ensure smooth operation of these new buses,” he said in a statement.

Kong said as the LPKP Miri office is the only office within the Northern Sarawak region which serves the operators from Lawas, Limbang and Miri, he said he was pleased to see that the operations are running smoothly under the capable hands of the branch manager.

During his visit there, he said Sarawak LPKP had also organised two dialogue sessions with lorry associations and taxi and e-hailing drivers sessions, which provided valuable opportunities for constructive, two-way discussions with key stakeholders.

He said these sessions were essential for fostering a deeper understanding of the industry’s dynamics and play a crucial role as Sarawak LPKP undergoes the process of updating and revising its guidelines and policies.

“We greatly value these engagements and welcome all forms of communication that can contribute to enhancing the services provided by Sarawak LPKP and uplifting the commercial vehicle industry in Sarawak.

“Moving forward, our Sarawak LPKP team is committed to thoroughly evaluating all suggestions and ideas garnered from these dialogue sessions.

“We will prioritise areas for improvement and work diligently to implement necessary enhancements,” he said.