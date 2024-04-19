MPP consistently maintains all parks under its jurisdiction, says chairman after DAP man’s criticism

KUCHING (April 19): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai has refuted allegations made by DAP man Michael Kong suggesting the council had neglected the Kampung Haji Baki Recreation Park here.

Tan stressed that MPP has consistently and diligently maintained all parks under its jurisdiction, including the Kampung Haji Baki Recreation Park.

“MPP has regularly undertaken maintenance tasks such as grass cutting for parks within its jurisdiction, including the Kampung Haji Baki Recreation Park. Otherwise, the grass would have grown tall and untidy, contrary to the depiction in the photos by Michael Kong.

“Additional maintenance tasks encompass weeding, tree trimming and replacement of faulty lighting, when necessary,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Acknowledging the impending road upgrading project that will affect the Kampung Haji Baki Recreation Park, Tan explained that MPP has opted to defer plans to replace the ageing equipment at children’s playground until after the project’s completion.

“As a result, MPP does not currently have plans to replace the dilapidated children’s playground equipment, as alternative recreational facilities will be explored after the project’s conclusion.

“Nevertheless, MPP will collaborate with the local community of Kampung Haji Baki for maintenance purposes and to coordinate the removal of the deteriorated children’s playground equipment,” he added.

Kong, who is special assistant to Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, had recently chided MPP over the rundown state of the Kampung Haji Baki Recreation Park, saying the council’s failure to maintain the public park was detrimental to the well-being of the local community.